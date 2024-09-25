Dusan Vlahovic is struggling to score for Juventus as their leading striker, which is far from what the club expected at the start of the season.

Juve initially believed they only needed to strengthen their midfield to resolve their issues, but they now find themselves struggling to get goals from Vlahovic.

Last season was his best in a Juventus shirt, and he showed good form under Max Allegri, which they hoped would improve even further under Thiago Motta.

However, that hasn’t been the case. Vlahovic has been unable to find the back of the net as often as the club had hoped.

He appears to lack confidence, and his body language on the pitch has not impressed the fans or Motta.

The coach, who prioritises performance, may soon begin to bench him, but Vlahovic could benefit from some advice from Andrea Stramaccioni to regain his form.

The coach said, while on punditry duty, said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“Vlahovic is very strong close to the area, but he needs to improve in helping the team with his back to the goal, especially when he is far from the penalty area.”

Juve FC Says

DV9 must get better if he wants to keep his place on the team and he knows his only chance of playing under Motta is for him to improve.