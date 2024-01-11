Italian coach Andrea Stramaccioni has been impressed with Kenan Yildiz and some top youngsters in the Italian top flight.

Yildiz has recently been promoted to the Bianconeri’s first team and has been in fine form.

The Turkish international is displacing Moise Kean, with the Azzurri star now expected to leave on loan this month.

Yildiz is expected to get more game time and is likely to represent Turkey at Euro 2024.

However, he is not the only youngster turning heads in the Italian top flight this campaign.

Andrea Stramaccioni spoke about some of the finest talents in Italian football and compared Yildiz to one of them, praising the Juve player for his ability to link the play.

He said, as quoted by Calciomercato:

“Yildiz and Carboni? I like the former, he links the attack and midfield with quality, he remains an important weapon even with the return of Chiesa. Carboni is on the launching pad, it’s good to let him grow in Monza, he has physical strength and garra , can enter through the front door.”

Juve FC Says

Yildiz has demonstrated without doubt that he is a superb talent, and we are hardly surprised about the praise he is getting.

The attacker has his whole future ahead of him and we back him to turn into a world-class talent.