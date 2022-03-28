Andrea Stramaccioni says Juventus is gaining grounds in the title race

Italian manager, Andrea Stramaccioni, who currently manages Qatari club Al Gharafa, has given his opinion on this season’s Serie A title race and he admits Juventus is gaining ground in it.

Juve started the campaign poorly and had to emback on an unbeaten run of form from the end of last year to move into the top four.

Because of their poor start, their target has been making a return to the Champions League, but the inconsistency of the clubs above them could hand them a chance to challenge for the league title.

Stramaccioni believes Inter Milan still has the most equipped team to win the title, but he admits Juventus is catching up with them right now.

He said via Calciomercato: “It is the most closely fought and balanced championship in recent years. Milan seems to have found more continuity, but in my opinion the best equipped remains Inter. . Napoli are ready in case of missteps and Juve are regaining ground behind them.”

Juve FC Says

We need to keep our focus on making the top four which will require us to win one game at a time.

If we do that, we can easily exceed our expectations by the end of the campaign, but we cannot start thinking about winning the league now because it could distract our players and affect their form.