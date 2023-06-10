Angel Alessio insists Juventus will suffer if they sell Chiesa

According to Juventus scout Angel Alessio, he believes it would be a critical error for the club to consider selling Federico Chiesa. Juventus is facing the need to offload high-value players in the current transfer window due to the financial implications of not qualifying for the Champions League.

Chiesa has frequently been linked with a potential departure from the club, given his status as a key player for Juventus. However, despite some struggles with form and fitness in the past season, Alessio suggests that it would be a grave mistake to part ways with the talented winger.

Alessio said via Tuttomercatoweb:

“It would be a huge technical loss to deprive ourselves of young and important players, but now there is a lot of focus on the economic aspect. I hope that a competitive team can be put together. Juventus in the Conference League? If they have to play in it, they should play to win.”.

Alessio’s comments highlight the significance of Chiesa to the Juventus squad and the potential consequences of letting go of such a valuable asset.

Juve FC Says

Chiesa is a player we should rebuild our squad around instead of thinking about offloading him now.

The attacker has been one of the finest contributors to our success, even though he has not been the same player since he suffered a serious injury.

In the next campaign, he will be better and we can trust him to lead us to at least a trophy.