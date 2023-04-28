Angel Di Maria begins to doubt his Juventus future

Angel di Maria has been a key player for Juventus this season and the Bianconeri want him to extend his contract.

The Argentinian also seems keen to pen a new deal at the Allianz Stadium and has been responsive in talks.

However, Juve has hit a rough patch and the former PSG man is beginning to reconsider his decision.

Juve believes he can make a contribution to their success beyond this term, but Tuttomercatoweb reveals their on-field struggles are making him reconsider if he should stay.

The report claims Di Maria is keen for things to improve and it could play an important role in his final decision.

He has interest from other clubs and if Juve keeps struggling, he might discuss a deal with another suitor.

Juve FC Says

Di Maria is used to winning trophies and would want that to continue at Juve, which is why he might consider leaving the club.

However, we are one of the biggest sides in Europe at the moment and he will hardly get a better club to join if he leaves Turin.

But that does not mean we should be reluctant in our efforts to persuade him to stay for at least one more campaign.