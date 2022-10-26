Angel Di Maria drops a hint about his future

Juventus winger Angel di Maria has cast doubt over his future in Turin as he again reiterated his desire to play for Rosario Central before ending his career.

The Argentinian signed a one-year deal at the Allianz Stadium last summer and has been a key player for the Bianconeri this term.

Max Allegri has trusted him to help his team get results and he rarely fails to deliver, even though injuries have limited his appearances for the club.

Di Maria has had a journeyman career in European football and continues to show why we can trust him to deliver.

However, he might not renew his contract at Juve after reiterating he wants to play for his former club again.

He said via Tuttomercatoweb:

“The truth is that for some time, I had in mind to finish my career at Rosario Central, where I started.

“It is true that nowadays, things at the club are not easy, but I support this idea of ​​mine, because I would like to, even just for a year, to fully enjoy Argentine football and the team I was born into.”

Juve FC Says

Di Maria has been a key player for us this term and we expect him to continue delivering for the club as long as he plays for it.

However, the winger is nearing the end of his playing days and we must plan for his eventual departure.