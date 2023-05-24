Angel Di Maria embroiled in social-media row with a Juventus fan

In what has been a rollercoaster season for Juventus, Angel Di Maria’s highs and lows embody the club’s campaign.

The Argentine struggled with injuries during the first half of the season before cementing himself as the ultimate talisman following the winter break, but his recent displays have been unconvincing.

Therefore, his performances have sparked a debate amongst Bianconeri supporters, with some of them hoping that he remains for another season, while others would rather see the back of him.

Nevertheless, one Juventus supporter went too far in his comments on Instagram, labeling Di Maria and his compatriot Leandro Paredes as mercenaries, inviting them to leave the club while using ugly slurs.

However, the 2022 World Cup winner decided to stand up to the abuser by replying to his comment, explaining how he and the rest of the Juventus players are leaving everything on the pitch, while accusing this fan of being a bandwagon supporter.

“The one who doesn’t deserve to wear the shirt is you,” posted Di Maria in his reply to the Juventus fan as published by JuventusNews24.

“The team and the players are giving 100% until the end. What you are doing is showing that you are with Juventus only in the good times and not in the bad.

“I send you my greetings. I’m here until the end. Unlike you.”