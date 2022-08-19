Di Maria
Angel di Maria sends a message to Juventus fans

August 19, 2022 - 11:00 pm

Angel di Maria has admitted he feels at home at Juventus after making his debut for the Bianconeri.

He started their first league game of the season against Sassuolo on Monday and had one of the more mixed debuts one can get.

The Argentinian scored one, assisted another and got injured in the same match.

He will miss Juve’s upcoming fixture against Sampdoria, but he is in high spirits and took to his Instagram account to assure fans he is enjoying his time in Turin.

He posted an image on Instagram and captioned it: 

“So good to feel at home Forza Juve.

“How nice it is to feel at home. Let’s go Juve.”

Juve FC Says

It is great that Di Maria is soaking in the atmosphere at Juve and he is connecting with the love and affection of the fans.

The attacker comes with a lot of experience, which will benefit the team. As long as he is happy, he will continue to deliver fine performances for the Bianconeri.

Fans will continue to show him support, and we hope he returns from this injury quick enough to continue where he stopped on his debut.

Paul Pogba is another player the Bianconeri faithful cannot wait to see a return to the pitch soon.

