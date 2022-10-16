Angelo Alessio supports the idea that injuries are a valid excuse for Juventus

The Italian football manager Angelo Alessio has supported those who believe Juventus is struggling because injuries have robbed them of using their key players.

The Bianconeri have had a bad season even though they invested in their playing squad in the last transfer window.

Fans had expected them to be in fine form in the league and perhaps challenge for the title.

However, that hasn’t been the case, and they are even struggling to win key games.

Max Allegri is under pressure to leave his role as the club’s manager, and one reason the club keeps him is because injuries have stopped him from using his best men.

Alessio sees reasons with that as well and says via Tuttomercatoweb:

“I think the year started badly; I think the causes of this period are many, but I think the injuries have had a lot of impact: they had to play almost always the same. Allegri you have never had very important players available. A striking example in this regard are those of Chiesa and Pogba.”

Juve FC Says

Juve is one of the biggest clubs in the world, and we still have enough squad depth to help us deal with matches.

The injuries to key players could be a problem, but we have enough depth to deal with these.

We must quit the excuses and show we are truly the team with the best quality players in the league.