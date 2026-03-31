Juventus has been linked with potential moves for Alisson Becker of Liverpool and Antonio Rudiger of Real Madrid at the end of the current season. The club is reportedly looking to strengthen its squad by acquiring players who can make an immediate impact, particularly in defence and goalkeeping, areas Juventus considers critical for its ambitions.

Alisson has recently extended his contract with Liverpool, which means any move for the goalkeeper would require a substantial transfer fee. Rudiger, on the other hand, is set to become a free agent in the summer, making him a potentially more feasible acquisition. Both players have consistently performed at a high level for their respective clubs and are widely regarded as among the best in their positions worldwide.

Strengthening the Squad

Juventus is eager to enhance its squad with top-quality players, and Alisson and Rudiger are seen as individuals who could significantly elevate the team’s performance. The club’s ambition to secure such talent reflects its intent to compete at the highest level, not only in domestic competitions but also in European tournaments. Despite this, there is no guarantee that Juventus will be able to complete deals for both players, as interest from other clubs is expected to be strong, complicating potential negotiations.

Expert Perspective

Former Juventus player Angelo Di Livio has commented on the proposed moves, insisting both players would be major assets for the Bianconeri. As quoted by Tuttojuve, he stated, “Alisson and Rudiger are names of a certain calibre and would be two top reinforcements for Juve in the future.” His remarks underline the potential influence of adding world-class performers to the squad.

Alisson and Rudiger’s reputations as elite players suggest that they would continue to perform at the top level, strengthening Juventus’s overall competitiveness. Securing both could provide the club with stability and quality in key positions, helping Juventus achieve its goals in the coming seasons.