After missing out on Champions League football due to legal troubles, Juventus are hellbent on finishing this season in the Top Four positions.

For his part, head coach Max Allegri insists that reaching the next edition of the Champions League is the club’s main objective for the season.

While the Livorno native didn’t completely rule out taking part in the Scudetto race, he believes that the club’s league position in March will determine whether it’s possible or not.

However, former Juventus star Angelo Di Livio isn’t pleased by Allegri’s modest ambitions.

The 57-year-old believes that his old club must always set the Scudetto title as a primary objective.

“The Juventus coach can never say that his team won’t fight for the Scudetto, it’s not something he can afford to do,” says the former midfielder in an appearance on Rai via ilBianconero.

“I believe that Allegri has also received some criticism from many Juventus fans. He has a good team at his disposal and they play once per week with the exception of Coppa Italia fixtures.

“This allows him to prepare better for every Serie A match,” explains the former Italy international.

Di Livio was a versatile midfielder who played for Juventus between 1993 and 1999. He often started on the right side.

During his heyday, the Italian was lauded for his hardworking ethics and sheer determination. He ended his playing career at Fiorentina in 2005.