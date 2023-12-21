Former Juventus player Angelo Di Livio reveals that Matias Soule will return to Juventus at the end of this season, despite interest from various clubs in the talented Bianconeri youngster.

Soule has been in exceptional form during his loan spell at Frosinone this season, attracting attention from several clubs interested in securing his signature.

Juventus loaned Soule out in the summer with the goal of providing him with ample playing time. While the Bianconeri expected him to perform well for his current club, they did not anticipate the extent of his impressive performances.

Juventus is reportedly pleased with Soule’s displays and sees him as a key player for the future. Di Livio suggests that the club is reserving a spot for the Argentine talent in their team, indicating that they are counting on his return to Juventus after the current loan spell.

He said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“Soulè is doing really well. At the end of the year, Juve will have to bring him home. I also like Kaio Jorge a lot, there’s still a little something missing but the feelings about him are very good. And in the future he too could be useful to the Bianconeri.”

Juve FC Says

Soule has been in brilliant form this season and is a real talent who can help us save a lot of money when he returns.