Due to their capital gains case, Juventus has received a ban from participating in the Conference League this season. Consequently, Fiorentina will take their place in the competition.

The Bianconeri encountered various legal problems during the previous season and had reached a plea bargain with FIGC in Italy in an attempt to address these issues.

Despite their efforts, UEFA had been expected to take punitive action, and after conducting an investigation, they finally delivered their judgment, resulting in the ban.

As a part of the punishment, Juventus has also been fined. Interestingly, some view the absence of European football as potentially beneficial for the team. Former Juventus player Angelo di Livio has expressed his reaction to the ban.

He said via Tuttomercatoweb:

“It’s a symbol of an extremely negative season due to many issues; it was somewhat expected. They will start from scratch, aiming for the championship and Coppa Italia, hoping to see Juventus up to the challenge. The past season must be forgotten.”

Juve FC Says

This ban is sad, but we have been preparing for it for a long time, so the club will hardly be surprised by the verdict.

We need to put all our efforts into domestic competitions now and ensure that we can win them.