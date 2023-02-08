Angelo Di Livio reckons Juventus will face a weakened Viola side

Former Juventus and Fiorentina player Angelo Di Livio has commented on the upcoming match between both clubs and believes the current La Viola team is in terrible shape.

Juventus is now a midtable club after losing 15 points as a punishment and starting 2023 with a poor run of form.

The Bianconeri have just beaten Salernitana and it was a convincing win for them, but they need more points before the season ends.

Max Allegri’s men face Fiorentina next and La Viola has failed to recover from losing Dusan Vlahovic at the start of last year.

Their inconsistent form means they meet Juve at a good time for the Bianconeri and Di Livio said via Tuttomercatoweb: “Fiorentina is experiencing a subdued season, in the match against Lazio, it seemed to me recovery, but then in the knockout with Bologna, he pointed out some weaknesses again, at the moment they are not experiencing the championship that one would have expected after the good season played last year Now comes the match against Juve which yesterday showed a Vlahovic in great shape, I really liked it against Salernitana. It will be a complicated match for the Italian team but I think it can end with any result.”

Juve FC Says

We need points and are meeting Fiorentina at the perfect time because their poor form almost guarantees we will get all the points from the fixture.

But that does not mean we should underestimate them because it could backfire on us.