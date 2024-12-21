Teun Koopmeiners scored one of Juventus’ goals in their game against Cagliari, which came as a huge relief for the midfielder.

He has been struggling since he moved to the Allianz Stadium. Because of his prior performances at Atalanta and the price tag Juve spent on him, fans are asking for more from the midfielder.

Thiago Motta is drilling the Dutchman to get used to his system and take up an important role in the setup.

However, it has not been easy for Koopmeiners to adapt, and the midfielder hopes more goals will come from him now.

Juve needs them as they struggle to win games. The club knows it cannot rely on just Dusan Vlahovic for the goals, so if Koopmeiners becomes one of their goalscorers, it will help the Bianconeri.

After his goal, the players showed him so much love that they sent a message to Angelo Di Livio. The pundit said, as quoted by Tuttojuve:

“I saw many teammates hug him after the goal against Cagliari, which makes you think that the Dutchman is important in the locker room. He scored a beautiful goal, but I would like to see him more at the center of the game. I know that shirt weighs. If you are strong, however, you are strong everywhere. A kiss on the shirt? I expect it from those who have been in a team for at least three years. Maybe his was more of a gesture of euphoria.”

Koopmeiners is taking a long time to deliver fine performances consistently for us, but we need to keep trusting him and show him support.

This is a new club and an unfamiliar system for him, so he needs time. Some of his teammates are struggling as well, which does not help him.