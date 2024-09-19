Kenan Yildiz shares many similarities with Alessandro Del Piero, and his talent has Juventus fans excited.

Since joining the first team, the youngster has delivered impressive performances for the Bianconeri and is in excellent form.

Thiago Motta has made Yildiz a key player this season, and he is now a regular starter.

Del Piero, a Juventus legend, remains adored by the club’s fans, who eagerly await his return in a non-playing role. If Yildiz were to achieve even half of what Del Piero did as a Juventus player, he would be regarded as one of the club’s greats.

However, Yildiz is still at the beginning of his career, and pundit Angelo Di Livio believes that comparisons with the Juve legend may be placing unnecessary pressure on the Turkish international.

He said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“Today, comparing Yildiz to Del Piero, in my opinion, we are only hurting the boy, who is doing really important things like the goal the other night. However, I see in him the same attitude, the same movements that Alessandro did when he was young. So there are really the conditions to see, in a few years, a new Del Piero. However, in a few years, now let’s let him work calmly and in peace. These comparisons are sometimes terrible, and I want to tread carefully … however… however Yildiz has quality and moves like Del Piero”.

Juve FC Says

Yildiz is just at the start of his career and has a long way to go to reach the legend that Del Piero is.