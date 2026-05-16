Juventus’ next opponents are Fiorentina as La Viola aim to finish the season strongly after successfully moving away from the relegation zone following a difficult campaign.

Fiorentina spent several weeks near the bottom of the Serie A table before improving their performances and collecting enough positive results to pull themselves clear of danger. However, their recovery does not mean they will approach the remaining fixtures without motivation or intensity.

Juventus, meanwhile, continue to chase important points as they look to secure qualification for the Champions League while also attempting to finish second in the Serie A standings by the end of the campaign.

Weston McKennie (Photo by Gabriele Maltinti/Getty Images)

Juventus targeting strong finish at home

The men in black and white have shown improvement in recent weeks, although inconsistency has remained an issue at important moments of the season.

Supporters have not forgotten recent dropped points, including the disappointing result against Verona, and there is now increased pressure on the squad to deliver a strong performance against Fiorentina.

The match also carries additional significance because it will be Juventus’ final home fixture of the season, meaning the players will be eager to finish positively in front of their supporters at the Allianz Stadium.

A victory would not only strengthen their league position but would also provide momentum heading into the final stage of the campaign as they continue fighting for their objectives.

Fiorentina expected to provide difficult challenge

Despite already securing safety from relegation, Fiorentina are expected to remain highly competitive and determined to finish the season with pride and professionalism.

According to Tuttojuve, Angelo Di Livio believes the fixture will still carry enormous importance for both clubs and their supporters despite Fiorentina no longer being under pressure near the bottom of the table.

He said: “Fiorentina are safe, true, but they don’t want to make a fool of themselves. I think this will be Vanoli’s message to the team. This is a game that both sets of fans are very passionate about, and the result is very important to them. It will be a real match.”

The comments underline the intensity expected from both teams as they prepare for an emotional and competitive encounter in Turin.