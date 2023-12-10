Former Juventus player Angelo Di Livio has praised the team’s development, stating that he sees young players emerging at the Allianz Stadium who are ready to fight for the team.

Juventus has been in terrific form this term, remaining unbeaten against any opponent in recent weeks. Their matches have been closely contested, with the players in black and white demonstrating strength and a genuine desire never to lose.

This determination is propelling them towards winning the league, with Inter Milan being the only other club currently standing in their way. While the quality of the Juventus squad is inferior to that of Inter, the Bianconeri are battlers and are putting up a strong fight to remain in the title race.

The players’ hunger for success is evident as they strive to secure three points in every game. Angelo Di Livio is impressed with their performance.

He said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“I see a lot of little soldiers in this Juventus team and it’s a good thing. The team is acquiring a fighting mentality. Juve suffers when they win, this is the spirit that has always taken this club far.”

Juve FC Says

We have that desire always to win, and it is the driving force behind the success we have achieved in the last few weeks.

Our players are doing a good job and we are right to dream of the title, considering this team seems like they can truly win it.