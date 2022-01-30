Angelo Di Livio says this player is exactly who Juventus needs

Former Juventus star, Angelo Di Livio is convinced Denis Zakaria is the exact type of player the current Bianconeri midfield needs.

The midfielder could join Juve in the next few hours as it bolsters its options.

That position was a problem spot in the first half of this season and it needs to be fixed if things are to be different in the second half.

Max Allegri is prepared to lose the likes of Aaron Ramsey and Rodrigo Bentancur to sign a better replacement.

Zakaria will be a significant upgrade to the club’s current options and Di Livio insists he would instantly solve their problem.

He said via Tuttomercatoweb: “Zakaria does not even need to be involved: he is an extraordinary player. He is what Juventus needed, he is the right player.”

Juve FC Says

Zakaria has not played in Serie A before, but the midfielder has dominated in several Bundesliga matches for Borussia Monchengladbach.

He is only one of several midfielders who we have targeted in the last few months. If the club chooses to push for him, it means they have studied his suitability to our current system.

It would be exciting to see him and Dusan Vlahovic in our new-look lineup in the next few months.

Hopefully, they will make important contributions that will change our season.