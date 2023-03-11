Angelo Di Livio says Vlahovic cannot be blamed for his goal drought

Former Juventus man Angelo Di Livio has commented on Dusan Vlahovic’s goal drought and says the striker is not to blame alone.

Vlahovic scored in almost every game just before he left Fiorentina and could have led them to a Champions League spot.

However, the goals haven’t come regularly since he moved to Juventus and he is currently experiencing one of his career’s worst goal droughts.

Some pundits and fans have blamed the striker, while others have suggested that he is not playing in the right system and is affecting his goal-scoring.

De Livio said via Il Bianconero: “It is evident that the attacker is not going through a good time, but I would not blame him. He must meet again, but his teammates could help him with some quieter ball. Vlahovic is committed, lacks a little’ of lucidity under the door, sometimes he is caught up in too much frenzy and enthusiasm. Maybe he would like to split the world, I think he has to think more but I like these players who damage their soul a lot, like Kostic”.

It is hard to know the exact cost of Vlahovic’s goal drought, but the striker is one man we can trust to recover from this problem and start scoring again.

For now, we just need to continue supporting him in every game before he can get back to banging in the goals.

The Serbian is a goal machine; when he recovers from this drought, he will fire us to a better end to the term.