Juventus will face Napoli in Serie A today, a crucial match between two title contenders. The Bianconeri understand it will be a tough challenge.

Juve needs to win this game, and they are well aware that Napoli can be dangerous if given the chance.

Napoli has been in excellent form since losing their opening game of the season, and they are currently on a three-game winning streak.

With Antonio Conte aiming for the Serie A title, his team knows that every win is vital.

Juve had a European match earlier in the week, while Napoli didn’t, but the Old Lady won’t use that as an excuse.

Pundit Angelo Di Livio commented that the match will be decided by which team can best capitalise on key moments.

He said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“It’s not a challenge for the Scudetto but it’s a challenge that will tell us who is on the right track and perhaps still has work to do. I think it’s still too early to make a judgment. Let’s wait. In my opinion, it will be a match that will live on explosions and whoever is good at exploiting them will win this match. On paper, I see a lot of balance”.

Juve FC Says

Beating Napoli will not be easy, but we have the players who have secured such a result for us.