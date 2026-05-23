Juventus continue to face questions over the overall quality of their squad after another disappointing campaign in which the team has struggled to consistently compete at the highest level across domestic and European competitions.

The Bianconeri have invested heavily in several players over recent seasons, but many of those signings have failed to deliver the expected impact after arriving in Turin. Several players who impressed elsewhere have struggled to reproduce the same level of performance while representing Juventus, increasing concerns about the balance and strength of the current squad.

Concerns Over Squad Quality

There is a growing belief among observers that Juventus are lacking genuine world-class talent in several key areas of the pitch. While the club remain one of the biggest names in European football, performances this season have highlighted the need for greater leadership, personality and consistency within the team.

Despite those issues, Juventus are still determined to improve the squad and continue rebuilding ahead of next season. The club hierarchy are expected to target experienced players capable of immediately raising standards and bringing greater authority to the dressing room environment.

Calls For A Modric Style Signing

Former Juventus midfielder Angelo Di Livio believes the club should pursue a signing similar to Luka Modrić, who he feels significantly improved the quality and mentality of AC Milan after joining the club in the summer.

According to Calciomercato, Di Livio believes Juventus need players with greater charisma, experience and leadership qualities if they are to become competitive again at the highest level.

He said: “We’re certainly lacking charismatic players. We need a Modric-style signing, like AC Milan did. He’s given everyone strength. I hope Juve can go back to being unpopular. They’re working hard, and next year they can be competitive again.”

Juventus are expected to remain active in the transfer market this summer as they continue searching for players capable of transforming the squad and restoring the club’s competitiveness.