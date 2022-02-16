Angelo Di Livio urges Juventus to sign Morata permanently

The former Juventus player, Angelo Di Livio, has urged the Bianconeri to make Alvaro Morata’s transfer permanent because he looks good in their current attacking trident.

The Spaniard is only on loan at the Allianz Stadium from Atletico Madrid and he might return to the Spanish club at the end of this season.

Juve has paid 20m euros in loan fees alone to keep him in Turin over the last two seasons.

His poor form at the start of this campaign almost ruled out his return to the club.

When Juve added Dusan Vlahovic to their squad, it seemed he would be the player to miss out on a place in the Bianconeri lineup.

However, Max Allegri has been playing him, Vlahovic and Paulo Dybala together in an attacking three.

They look decent when playing and Di Livio believes he should stay because of the trident.

He said via Calciomercato: “Indeed, I tell you that this Morata must be redeemed. It’s a lot of stuff. All three of them look really good together.”

Juve FC Says

Morata remains one of the most experienced attackers in our squad, and the Spaniard could be unplayable on his day.

The former Chelsea striker is also showing that he can adapt to different positions by playing out wide while Vlahovic plays through the middle.