Former player Angelo di Livio has shared his thoughts regarding Juventus’ pursuit of Romelu Lukaku as he edges closer to joining AS Roma. The Bianconeri had expressed interest in acquiring the services of the Belgian striker and were open to the idea of either parting ways with Dusan Vlahovic or arranging a swap with Chelsea involving the Serbian player in exchange for Lukaku, who had previously played for Inter Milan.

However, these approaches proved unsuccessful, leading to Lukaku’s decision to spend the upcoming season on loan at Roma. Juventus appears to have placed their trust once again in Vlahovic, who seems highly motivated to deliver an impressive performance throughout the season.

Di Livio has emphasised his preference for Juventus securing Lukaku’s signature, although he acknowledges that Vlahovic, identified by the initials DV9, exhibits a strong determination to excel in the coming season.

He said, as quoted by Tuttojuve:

“Was Juventus right to focus on Vlahovic? No, in my opinion, Lukaku was perfect for Allegri, but I’m seeing a very motivated Vlahovic and so this gives me hope. I think Lukaku is a very strong striker and Roma will make the best signing of the summer. “

Lukaku is a more accomplished striker and we would have benefited from having him in our squad, but Vlahovic is younger and if he reaches his full potential, we will have a top player on our hands.