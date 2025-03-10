The home supporters at the Allianz Stadium were forced to bear witness to a horror show, as Atalanta mauled Juventus by four unanswered goals.

The Bianconeri entered the contest in the hopes of securing their sixth straight league victory, which would have consolidated their Champions League hopes and kept their Scudetto hopes alive. However, all of these aspirations were left in tatters as La Dea reigned supreme in Turin on Sunday.

Gian Piero Gasperini’s men put on a dominant show, and they should have been up by more than a single goal at the half-time whistle, but Michele Di Gregorio was superb between the sticks. Nevertheless, the Juventus goalkeeper could do little to stop the second-half onslaught, especially with his teammates looking perplexed and uninspired.

As IlBianconero explains, the Old Lady’s weak showing prompted an angry reaction from the stands, as the supporters were constantly heard hurling insults at the players, the manager, and the hierarchy.

After conceding the fourth goal, the Curva Sud ultras decided to stage a shocking walkout, something we haven’t witnessed in recent memory. These organised supporters have been vocal in their protest against the club in recent weeks. They had already staged a protest last week following the Coppa Italia elimination to Empoli.

Nevertheless, they still insisted on cheering the team on, at least until they decided they had nothing left to offer, so they preferred not to witness the final minutes of the match, as it could only offer chagrin.

After the contest, only a small section of the supporters was left at the stadium, so the players tried to offer them a shy greeting and thank them for their support, but the fans were having none of it, with many replying with some unpleasant words, like “shame on you”, to say the least.