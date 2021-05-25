Announcement of the imminent departure of Zidane from Madrid expected soon

Juventus has been handed a boost in their bid to make Zinedine Zidane their next manager as a new report claims that he would leave Real Madrid.

Speculation about his future has followed Zidane throughout this season.

The Frenchman almost retained the La Liga title before losing it to Atletico Madrid on the last day of the season.

He is still expected to leave the Spanish giants, even though he hasn’t openly expressed his desire to leave.

With Andrea Pirlo struggling at Juventus, Zidane has been considered the best man to replace him.

He has won the Champions League on multiple occasions and Juve hasn’t won it in about two decades.

Pirlo ended the campaign by winning two trophies and finishing inside the top four, but his future remains uncertain.

If Juve is serious about replacing him with Zidane, then they would be happy to read the latest development on the Frenchman’s future on L’Equipe via Football Italia.

The report says Zidane will meet with Florentino Perez this week and both are expected to announce his departure from the club.

Max Allegri has been a favourite to replace him at the Bernabeu and it would be interesting to see how the situation plays out in the coming days.