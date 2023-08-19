In recent weeks, Juventus reignited their interest in Sassuolo icon Domenico Berardi, identifying him as the right profile to bolster the attacking department.

Moreover, the Old Lady reached an agreement with the player over personal terms.

But according to Sassuolo CEO Giovanni Carnevali, the deal is now dead in the water. The director explains that the Bianconeri missed the deadline to sign the 29-year-old.

The Euro 2020 winner is the ultimate talisman at the Mapei Stadium. Therefore, the Emilians set their deadline on August 17, allowing themselves a couple of weeks to find a suitable replacement before the closure of the market.

Yet, Carnevali says he never heard again from Juventus technical director Cristiano Giuntoli. This demeanor irked the Neroverdi.