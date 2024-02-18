The problems are piling up for Juventus as club captain Danilo risks missing out on the action after sustaining a knock.

The Brazilian had skipped last weekend’s defeat at the hands of Udinese due to a suspension, before making his return against Hellas Verona.

Unfortunately, it wasn’t a prosperous comeback for the 32-year-old, as the team had to settle for a disappointing 2-2 draw, thus extending their winless streak to four matches.

Moreover, Danilo suffered a knock when he fell to the ground late in the match.

At that point, Max Allegri had already finalized his substitutions, so the captain had to endure the pain and remain on the pitch until the final whistle.

According to Tuttosport vi JuventusNews24, Danilo appears to have sprained his ankle.

The Turin-based newspaper expects him to undergo medical tests as soon as possible to reveal the extent of his injury.

Therefore, the source believes the defender genuinely risks missing out on Juve’s upcoming clash against Frosinone next Sunday.

Moreover, the skipper could also skip the away clash against Napoli on March 4th.

This will be a true blow for Allegri who hasn’t been able to rely on his two best defenders (Danilo and Gleison Bremer) together on the pitch in the last two matches due to consecutive suspensions.

With Danilo unavailable, the manager would have to resort to the services of Alex Sandro or Daniele Rugani in the back three, while neither has truly impressed over the last couple of weeks.

It remains to be seen if the test results will detect an injury