Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic returned to Turin with a knock, but luckily for him and the club, he hasn’t sustained an injury.

The 25-year-old joined the Serbian national team for the final two World Cup qualifiers. On Thursday, he spearheaded the charge against England at Wembley in what was a losing effort for the Eagles.

The former Fiorentina star was on the pitch for the entire contest, and he ended up suffering from muscle fatigue in the aftermath.

Good news for Juventus as Dusan Vlahovic avoids injury

Due to his condition, Vlahovic didn’t take part in Serbia’s contest against Latvia on Sunday. Instead, the centre-forward reported to the J|Medical Centre on Monday to undergo the necessary medical examinations.

While the club didn’t release an official note, several sources in the Italian media, including Sky Sport Italia, have reported that the tests have ruled out any injuries.

(Photo by Stefano Guidi/Getty Images)

This is certainly a delightful piece of news for Luciano Spalletti, who has been relying on the Serbian as his main striker since his arrival at the club as a replacement for Igor Tudor. In fact, Vlahovic started in all three Juventus contests under the new manager’s watch.

Will Vlahovic take part against Fiorentina

Despite the reassuring update, the player might not be able to restore his full powers for the weekend trip against his Fiorentina.

Hence, it is very likely that he could skip the meeting against his former employers, and focus on recovering for the Champions League clash against Bodo/Glimt on Norwegian soil.

The source adds that the final decision on the striker’s availability will be made based on how he fares in the training sessions over the next few days.

In the absence of Vlahovic, sources have tipped Lois Openda to get the nod upfront, albeit Jonathan David’s candidacy cannot be ruled out.