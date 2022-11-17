jorge
Another Brazilian club joins the race for a Juventus youngster

November 17, 2022 - 6:45 pm

Kaio Jorge is close to a return to the field as he heals from the long-term injury that has kept him out of action for much of this year.

The attacker was injured at the start of 2022, just when he was close to a regular place on the Juve team.

Max Allegri likes him and rejected opportunities to send him out on loan in January.

The Brazilian is hopeful he will be a regular for the Bianconeri in the future, however, he will struggle to play if he returns now.

Juve is undecided on whether to allow him to leave on loan or keep him with their Next Gen team.

A report on Tuttomercatoweb reveals more clubs are becoming interested in taking him on loan for the next year.

Flamengo had the initial interest, but the report has now revealed Internacional from the same competition wants him too.

They want to convince Juve he will get the playing chances he needs if he joins them.

Juve FC Says

Jorge is a top talent, but he must play to develop his game and become the player we want.

Back in Brazilian football, he will play in tough competitions, but it is probably better to send him to another Serie A club.

