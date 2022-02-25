Pogba
Transfer News

Another club joins Juventus in the race for Pogba

February 25, 2022 - 3:00 pm

Juventus is facing more and more competition for the signature of Paul Pogba.

The Frenchman has been on the radar of the Bianconeri since the last year.

He is out of contract at Manchester United in the summer and he has been in talks with the Red Devils over an extension.

However, the midfielder might not be interested in an extension and will want a new challenge.

He enjoyed his first stint at Juve and he would probably love it if he comes back as well.

But the Bianconeri will struggle to win the race for his signature.

They are already facing competition from top clubs like PSG and Real Madrid, and a new competitor has joined his chase.

Calciomercato says Newcastle United has ambitiously become the latest club to show an interest in him.

The English club has very rich new owners and will throw money at the midfielder to join them.

Juve FC Says

Pogba did well during his first stint at Juventus and he has continued to impress at Manchester United.

Newcastle United might be considered a small club when compared to Juve, however, they have the money to lure the World Cup winner.

He would only reject their advances if he doesn’t want to play for another English club.

