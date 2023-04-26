This evening, Juventus and Inter will do battle on the pitch in the fourth Derby d’Italia of the season. The arch-rivals will collide at the Giuseppe Meazza in the second leg of the Coppa Italia semi-final.

Nonetheless, the rivalry and animosity between the two clubs go beyond the pitch, as they often end up clashing heads on the market.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport via TuttoJuve, Inter and Juventus are tracking common transfer targets, so we can expect some tug-of-wars similar to Gleison Bremer’s transfer saga from last summer.

The first name on the list is Guglielmo Vicario. The Empoli goalkeeper has cemented himself as one of the most impressive custodians in Serie A.

The Nerazzurri already have a solid shot-stopper in André Onana, but they intend to replace the departing Samir Handanovic with another safe pair of gloves. As for the Bianconeri, parting ways with Wojciech Szczesny remains a possibility.

Then we have Atalanta wonderkid Giorgio Scalvini. The 19-year-old has already established himself as a regular starter in Gian Piero Gasperini’s tactical system.

However, Juventus and Inter will have stern competition for the young defender, as a host of top European clubs are also on his trail.

Finally, Gianluca Scamacca is hoping to end his unpleasant experience at West Ham and return to his home country as soon as possible. The former Sassuolo striker is a longtime transfer target for both the Bianconeri and the Nerazzurri.