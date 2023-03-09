Another English club can be added to the list of Rabiot suitors

Adrien Rabiot’s future is far from being clear as the midfielder enters the last few months of his Juventus deal.

The World Cup finalist has had a good season at Juve and the Bianconeri are keen that he remains on their books.

However, his current deal expires soon and they haven’t been able to get him to agree to the terms of an extension.

The black and whites are now facing an uphill task to achieve that as more clubs show an interest in his signature.

Reports recently suggested that Manchester United were keen to revive their interest in the midfielder, but more clubs are showing an interest.

A report on Calciomercato reveals the former PSG man is now on the shopping list of Liverpool as the Reds look to revamp their squad.

They consider him one player who can help them improve in the middle from next season.

Juve FC Says

Rabiot has had a good year and the smart thing to do is to keep him in our squad for the next few seasons.

But as a free agent, he will have plenty of options and would demand a huge fee before he signs an extension.

We probably should begin to find a replacement for him now so we can get one through the door in the summer.