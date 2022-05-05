Another European club reportedly enters the fray for Dybala

As he prepares himself to leave Juventus after seven years of service, Paulo Dybala will be one of the biggest names on the free agents market next summer.

The management told the Argentine that it no longer requires his services, and he must now find himself a new home.

While several suitors have emerged, the striker’s future remains shrouded with mystery, at least for the moment. Apparently, a new and unexpected contender has entered the race.

According to Corriere dello Sport via ilBianconero, Borussia Dortmund are preparing a concrete offer for Dybala.

The source claims that the Germans will offer the 28-year-old a four-year contract with 4.5 million euros as net wages per season.

Moreover, the Bundesliga side would reportedly place the Argentina international at the very center of the project after the expected departure of Erling Haaland.

Nevertheless, the report adds that Dybala is in no hurry, as he binds his time before making a decision on his next destination. At the moment, he would rather focus on the Coppa Italia final which will take place between Juventus and Inter on May 11 at the Olimpico Stadium in Roma.

Juve FC say

Until we get an official confirmation regarding his next club, we can expect to read all sort of speculations on the future of the former Palermo star.

As for Dortmund’s reported offer, it comes out as slightly uncharacteristic, considering the club’s infamous policy which revolves around picking up young talent before selling them for a major profit.