With Dusan Vlahovic widely tipped to leave Juventus in the summer, the competition for his services is reportedly growing.

The Serbian is experiencing challenging times in Turin at the moment, especially following the arrival of Randal Kolo Muani who immediately usurped him in the pecking order. The 25-year-old was dropped to the bench in the last six fixtures, albeit he could be set to return against Cagliari on Sunday night.

Moreover, the former Fiorentina man is running on a contract only valid until June 2026, while the chances of penning a renewal are shrinking by the day, especially with the player reportedly unwilling to accept a pay cut, as he’s happy to collect 12 million euros per year, making him the highest paid player in Serie A.

So similar to Federico Chiesa last summer, Vlahovic’s exit could be inevitable, with the Old Lady prepared to cut her losses and accept a relatively low offer for the striker who cost the club a whopping 80 million euros.

In recent days, Chelsea and Arsenal emerged as the two early favourites in the race for the Serbian international. Both Premier League giants could do with a new striker, especially the Gunners who are currently forced to experiment with various players in the False 9 role.

But according to TuttoJuve journalist Massimo Pavan, the two Londoners could have some unwanted company in the race, as Barcelona are also keeping tabs on Vlahovic.

Even though Robert Lewandowski has found his goal-scoring instinct once again this season, he will turn 37 next summer. Hence, the Blaugrana will be looking to line up a younger successor, even though their priority would be to recruit an attacking winger like Liverpool’s Luis Diaz.

The source adds that Juventus have named their asking price at 30 million euros. So it remains to be seen how this race will play out in the summer.