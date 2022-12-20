Juventus has been focused on handing chances to their youth team players this season, which has encouraged many Next Gen team members to work hard and improve.

In return, the Bianconeri have been offering new deals to youngsters in the age group, and the latest man to sign an extension to his contract with them is Gabrielle Mulazzi.

The full-back is just 19 and has become one of the finest members of their squad as he bids to break into the first team.

He has spent his entire professional career at Juve, having joined them from Torino at a very young age. However, having been promoted to the Next Gen team this year, he was expected to gradually build his career.

However, he has been ahead of schedule in his bid to eventually land in the Juve first team. The club recognises his progress and has now handed him a new deal.

They reveal via their Twitter account that he now has a new deal until 2026.

Juve FC Says

Mulazzi has been a terrific player for our Next Gen team and deserves this contract from the club, which should spur him to continue performing even better.