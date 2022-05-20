morata
Another farewell? Juventus tells Morata their decision on his future

May 20, 2022 - 10:30 am

Juventus has informed Alvaro Morata that they will not make his transfer permanent at the end of this season, according to Marca.

The striker has been on loan at the Allianz Stadium from Atletico Madrid in the last two seasons.

Both clubs agreed that they can make his transfer permanent for 35m euros, and several reports have claimed Juve wants a discount to keep him in Turin.

The report claims the Bianconeri has decided they will not forge ahead in their efforts to sign him permanently, and his last game for them would now be the fixture against Fiorentina.

Juve FC Says

Morata has been an important player for us, and it would be great if we continued our relationship with him.

However, he is not indispensable, and Atletico needs to understand that there are other players who cost that much and will score more goals for us.

The likes of Gianluca Scamacca and Giacomo Raspadori are much younger, and they would be better players to spend 35m euros on.

It remains unclear if any of them will move to Turin, but we will certainly add some attackers to Max Allegri’s squad if Morata and Paulo Dybala leave in the same transfer window.

1 Comment

    Reply martinn May 20, 2022 at 11:13 am

    seems a nice bloke. Not his fault, 35 is waay too much.

