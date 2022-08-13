It has been a particularly busy summer at Juventus. Several players have joined Max Allegri’s squad, while others departed towards various destinations, with the latest being Luca Pellegrini. The Italian signed for Eintracht Frankfurt on loan as a direct replacement for Filip Kostic who made the switch in the opposite direction.

Nonetheless, the wingback is unlikely to be the last player who announces his exit from Allegri’s court. In fact, la Gazzetta dello Sport names another five players who could leave Juventus before the end of the summer transfer market.

The first on the list is Adrien Rabiot who is currently negotiating with Manchester United. While the Bianconeri have already gave their consent to the switch, the player and his mother Veronique still have to reach an agreement with the Red Devils over personal terms.

Next we have Moise Kean who endured an underwhelming comeback campaign to Turin. While the striker might still be tempted by a PSG switch, Juventus would have to buy his outrights this summer before reselling him, which complicates the situation.

The third name on the list is Arthur. The Brazilian’s switch to Valencia is apparently dead in the water as the Spaniards are unable to cover 50% of his wages. It’s now up to Federico Cherubini and company to find him another accommodation.

For his part, Daniele Rugani remains a potential exit, but in this case, the club would have to buy a replacement to bolster the defense.

Finally Nicolò Rovella could leave on another loan switch. Although the young midfielder has impressed Allegri in pre-season, he won’t count as a homegrown player (like Fagioli and Miretti) on the club’s Champions League list, while the potential arrival of Leandro Paredes would further limit his playing time.