Federico Bernardeschi looks set to follow in the footstep of Giorgio Chiellini to leave Europe for America.

The midfielder is a free agent, and he has been linked with a move to a host of European clubs.

So far, nothing has come out of these rumours, and he looks set to leave the continent for good.

A report on Football Italia details that the Euro 2020 winner will move to Toronto FC once the MLS side sells Alejandro Pozuelo to Inter Miami.

The transfer means he would join former Napoli captain Lorenzo Insigne and Domenico Criscito at the club.

The MLS allows clubs in the competition to sign three players who can earn above their salary cap.

This means Toronto FC has to sell before they can add Bernardeschi to their squad. Pozuelo is the player they have chosen to offload.

Juve FC Says

Bernardeschi is still good enough to play in Europe, but it seems he has not gotten the offer that he likes on the continent.

A move to the MLS is not necessarily a bad idea, and several players have swapped Serie A for the competition.

However, it could mean he will no longer be called up by Roberto Mancini for the Italian national team duty.