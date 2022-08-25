While some players have featured for Juventus on two different spells, Martin Caceres distinguished himself from the rest of the pool with three separate stints in Turin.

The Uruguayan first joined the Bianconeri in 2010 on loan from Barcelona, but failed to deliver the goods as the team in general endured a forgettable campaign.

Nonetheless, he made his return to the club in January 2012, and his versatility was well-appreciated by Antonio Conte and Max Allegri. He eventually left in 2016, before making one brief return in 2019 to cover for Mehdi Benatia’s departure at the time.

At the age of 35, Caceres still has the appetite for new adventures. Following a short stint at Levante, he has now made the jump to California.

Los Angeles Galaxy have announced the signing of the veteran defender through the club’s official website.

The former Sevilla and Lazio player signed a short-term contract until December 2022, which includes an option for another year.

Therefore, Caceres will join his former Juventus teammates Giorgio Chiellini and Federico Bernardeschi who have both sealed moves to Major League Soccer earlier this summer.

Interestingly, this switch should set up a meeting between Chiellini and Caceres when LAFC and LA Galaxy collide in the Los Angeles derby.