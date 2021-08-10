Another former Juventus player linked with Inter move

In what has become a familiar sight for Juventus fans, another former Bianconeri star is being linked with their fierce rivals.

According to ilBianconero, Moise Kean is the latest name to be added to Inter’s shortlist following the imminent departure of Romelu Lukaku.

Despite winning their first Scudetto title since 2010, the Nerazzurri are having a torrid summer. The architect’s of their triumph, Antonio Conte walked away few days after the end of the campaign, with concerns over the club’s downsizing plans arising.

The manager’s fears were later confirmed, with the Beneamata selling Achraf Hakimi to Paris Saint Germain, and Lukaku set to follow suit by sealing a return to Chelsea.

Therefore, Inter CEO Giuseppe Marotta (a former Juventus director himself) is hustling to find some suitable replacements for the departing stars.

Whilst the management was negotiating for PSV’s Denzel Dumfries (who could be set to replace Hakimi in Milano), Marotta and the player’s agent – Mino Raiola – also mentioned the possibility of bringing back Kean to the Italian peninsula.

The 21-year-old is youth product of Juventus who enjoyed a massive breakthrough in 2019, but was inexplicably sold by the club to Everton two years ago.

The Italian international impressed whilst on loan at PSG last season, but the French club was unable to keep him on permanent basis. Thus, Kean returned to Everton, but his future in Merseyside remains uncertain.

Besides the appointment of Conte ( a former Juventus captain and manager), Inter also signed Arturo Vidal last summer who had a successful spell in Turin between 2011 and 2015.