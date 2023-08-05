Andrea Barzagli, the former Juventus defender, has joined the coaching staff of Italy’s national team under the guidance of Roberto Mancini. Barzagli played for Juventus from 2011 to 2019 and was part of the renowned BBC defensive trio, alongside Leonardo Bonucci and Giorgio Chiellini.

After retiring from professional football in 2019, Barzagli will now contribute his knowledge and experience as a coach to help the Italian national team. His appointment to the coaching crew was reported by Tuttojuve.

Italy achieved success under Roberto Mancini’s management by winning the Euro 2020 tournament. However, they faced disappointment by failing to secure a place at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. As they look to the future, Italy aims to compete at Euro 2024 and defend the title they claimed in England in 2021.

Barzagli’s addition to the coaching staff brings valuable insights from his illustrious playing career, and he will play a part in shaping the team’s strategy and preparations for future competitions. With a mix of experienced players and emerging talents, Italy will strive to maintain their success and remain a competitive force in international football.

Juve FC Says

We have had some of the best Italian players in our squad over the years, so it will not come as a surprise that Barzagli will join Gianluigi Buffon on the national team’s coaching staff.

He would take the valuable experience with him to the team and probably also develop into a fine coach himself.

If that happens and he becomes successful at a smaller club, we could appoint him as our coach in the future.