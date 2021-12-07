Another forward added to Juve’s injury list

In the absence of Federico Chiesa, Juventus coach Max Allegri decided to rely on the services of Dejan Kulusevski during the last few outings.

The Swede saw little playing time at the start of the campaign, but Chiesa’s injury coupled with the team’s switch to a 4-2-3-1 formation meant that he and Federico Bernardeschi became the obvious choices for the wing roles. That is also because Juan Cuadrado is having to fill in for the injured Danilo at right-back.

But unfortunately for the 21-year-old, his recent resurgence has now been interrupted after undergoing a surgery.

The Bianconeri announced the news via the club’s official website, explaining that the player underwent an operation for the resolution of acute sinusitis.

The statement adds that the former Parma and Atalanta man will require seven days of rest before resuming training.

This effectively means that in addition to tomorrow’s Champions League match against Malmo, Kulusevski is ruled out from the Serie A encounter against Venezia on Saturday, but should be available once again when Juventus take on Bologna on December 18.

Here’s the full statement released by the club: