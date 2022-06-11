After guiding Eintracht Frankfurt towards Europa League glory, it was only a matter of time before bigger clubs come knocking on the door for Filip Kostic.

Thanks to his four goals and eight assists in the European competition, UEFA named the Serbian as the best player in the tournament.

Therefore, Juventus have apparently identified the 29-year-old as the right profile to bolster the flanks and join the support crew of his compatriot Dusan Vlahovic. The fact that his contract expires in 2023 is an added bonus, as he should be available for an affordable fee.

According to Calciomercato, another emerging hint suggests that Kostic is indeed on his way to joining Juventus this summer.

The player is now on international duty with the Serbian national team, so he and his teammates took the opportunity to visit on of the most famous hairdressers in Stockholm.

While cutting his hair, someone asked the winger about his next destination. While he remained silent, his national teammate Nemanja Radonjic decided to answer on his behalf: “Juventus”, a response that earned a smile from Kostic himself, which is more than enough for observers to considerer as a clear evidence.

However, the source adds that we’ll have to wait for a few more days to understand if Juventus are willing to go all the way to put the winger’s signature on paper.