Another intercepted phone call reveals Agnelli links with the president of Serie A and others

More revelations are emerging about Juventus’s financial dealings and their efforts to ensure they cover their tracks.

The Bianconeri have been in the news for the wrong reasons lately as they battle to clear their names from allegations of falsely presenting their accounts.

The club’s former president Andrea Agnelli and director Fabio Paratici seem to be the key men behind the dealings and a new report reveals Agnelli had secret meetings with the president of the FIGC and Lega Serie A, among others.

Football Italia reports a phone call leak reveals he had a meeting with Atalanta CEO Luca Percassi, Genoa President Enrico Preziosi, Inter director Beppe Marotta, Milan President Paolo Scaroni, Udinese vice-president Stefano Campoccia and Bologna CEO Claudio Fenucci.

Reports also claim Lega Serie A President Paolo Dal Pino and FIGC President Gabriele Gravina were also in on the plans.

In a phone call the next day, Agnelli reportedly said:

“I only hope that last night does something. Gabriele and Paolo’s presence was useful.

“I hope something comes from it, because otherwise I don’t know what to do. Me and you already talked about it when we saw each other in the office.

“Now we need this element to provide something useful, because otherwise we’ll slowly crash to the ground.”

Juve FC Says

This has been a tough few weeks for us as a club and we cannot wait to get over these daily revelations.

The return of football cannot come soon enough to help distract us from all these off-field problems.