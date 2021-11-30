Another Italian club is now battling Juventus for Vlahovic

Inter Milan is the latest Italian club to show interest in Dusan Vlahovic as the Serbian continues to impress in Serie A.

The Fiorentina striker has been in stunning goal-scoring form this season and Juventus wants to add him to their squad.

However, they face competition from the likes of Manchester City and Tottenham from outside Italy.

These clubs could easily beat Juve to his signature if La Viola decides they want to sell him to a club outside Serie A.

However, Juve is now facing competition at home with Calciomercato reporting that Inter Milan also has an eye on him.

The report says the Nerazzurri would sign him if they cash in on Lautaro Martinez.

Juve FC Says

Juventus remains the biggest club in Italy and should see off competition from Inter Milan to sign any player.

The Bianconeri know Vlahovic would solve their goal-scoring problems and should work hard to beat Inter to his signature.

If he makes the move in the January transfer window, Juve could be back in the top four race by the second half of this season.

That is unlikely to happen, but the Bianconeri cannot miss out on signing him in the summer.