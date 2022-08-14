Hellas Verona has become the latest club to show an interest in Juventus defender Daniele Rugani.

The 28-year-old has become just a squad member at the club in the last few seasons and it is clear that his long-term future is not at the Allianz Stadium.

The Bianconeri have made him available for transfer in this window and several clubs are looking to add him to their squad on loan.

Sampdoria was pushing to get the deal sorted, but they are struggling with the required financial commitments.

A new suitor has emerged, with a report on Calciomercato claiming Verona is looking to secure his signature on a season-long loan move.

However, the report adds that they have the same problem because they cannot pay half of his 3m euros per season salary, which is Juventus’ consideration for the transfer.

Juve FC Says

Rugani must leave to save his career because he has now fallen further down the pecking order at the club.

He should be at the prime of his career now, but he rarely plays and that will not change at Juve.

If he is serious about playing regular first-team football, he might have to agree to a pay cut to leave Juve.