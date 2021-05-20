Another Italian team joins Juventus in the race for De Paul

Juventus remains keen on signing Rodrigo De Paul as they continue to rebuild their squad.

The Bianconeri are going through a transition as they attempt to sign younger players while replacing their ageing squad members.

They also hired Andrea Pirlo as their latest manager in the summer even though the former midfielder didn’t have any experience previously.

The future of Pirlo remains uncertain, but Juve’s poor season calls for a change and the Bianconeri will add new players to their squad when the transfer window reopens.

One of their targets remains De Paul who has been in fine form for Udinese.

They targeted him last summer but didn’t do a deal over his services and that could happen at the end of this season.

They will, however, have to see off competition from several teams before they can sign him.

Corriere Dello Sport via Calciomercato says Napoli is the latest team to show interest in his signature as he continues to develop his game.

They join the likes of Inter, Atletico Madrid and Atalanta as teams competing with Juve for his signature.

Juve remains arguably the biggest team in Italy, however, the Bianconeri have struggled for form in this campaign and could finish the season outside the top four.

If that happens, then they would struggle to attract players and De Paul might also choose a team playing in the Champions League over them.