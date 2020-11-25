Another Juventus-Barcelona swap deal might be on the cards

Juventus and Barcelona have been doing business for a long time now, and in the last summer transfer window, they swapped Miralem Pjanic and Arthur.

Arthur has now become one of the trusted players in this Juventus team and Pjanic has also emerged as an important player for Barcelona.

Calciomercato is now suggesting that both teams might swap players again, this time it will be Antoine Griezmann and Paulo Dybala.

Dybala has struggled to play for Juventus this season and he is taking too much time to adapt to the style of Andrea Pirlo.

He was handed the chance to start alongside Cristiano Ronaldo in the Champions League last night against Ferencvaros, and the Argentinean struggled.

Pirlo had hoped that he would form a solid partnership with the reliable Ronaldo, but it never happened.

Griezmann is also struggling at Barcelona, with the report claiming that he never really settled at the Spanish side since his move from Atletico Madrid.

It remains unclear if any of the sides will ask for some money in return, we will have to wait and see how this one pans out.