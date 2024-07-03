Hours after reports emerged that Gianluigi Buffon is considering his future as part of the Italy national team’s backroom staff, another Juventus idol is being linked with a role in the team.

Italy flopped at Euro 2024 after their team showed no identity. Their fans miss the days when some players stepped up to be leaders on the field.

Because of this, more than ever, the team needs leaders among its backroom staff, and it helps if they are former players.

One former Juve star is now being tipped to join the backroom staff, with a report on Calciomercato revealing Leonardo Bonucci could take up an important role.

He visited the team while they were in Germany, and the report reveals that he is a former professional whom Luciano Spalletti admires greatly.

The ex-defender is expected to take up a small role with the national team soon and work his way into a much bigger role.

Bonucci was a leader during his playing days and was part of the last Italy team to win a trophy, so his experience and advice could be key in helping the team get back to form.